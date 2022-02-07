Iowa’s Clark is B1G player of the week

Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark was named Big Ten Player of the Week.

Clark averaged 38.7 points, 9.3 assists and 6.3 rebounds in three games, drawing 21 fouls and making 18 free throws. The sophomore registered two 40-point games over ranked opponents, including 43 against No. 23 Ohio State and a career-high 46 points over No. 6 Michigan on the Wolverines’ home court to set the arena record for most points by a woman – the third arena record that Clark owns (Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Crisler Center, Pinnacle Bank Arena).

In Iowa’s, 98-90, road loss to No. 6 Michigan with only seven active student-athletes, including being down two starters, the Hawkeyes battled back from a 25-point deficit in the third quarter to end the game down by eight led by Clark’s arena-record setting 46 points. Clark registered her 12th double-double of the season, adding 10 assists against the Wolverines. She also tallied four rebounds and three steals and drew 10 fouls.

The Des Moines, Iowa, native registered her fifth season and sixth career triple double in Iowa’s road win over Wisconsin with 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.