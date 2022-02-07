One person dead after shooting in Cedar Falls

Cedar Falls police are investigating a weekend shooting that left one person dead and two others injured – one critically.

The incident happened Sunday just before 2 a.m. in the College Hill business district near the University of Northern Iowa campus. Cedar Falls police say they found a man lying on the ground suffering from life-threatening injuries. He later died at the hospital.

According to police, two other men with gunshot wounds later arrived at the hospital by private vehicle. One of the victims was admitted with life-threatening injuries while the other was treated and released. None of the victims have been identified.

Authorities later arrested two Mason City men, Brandon Mitchell and Daniel Judon, on felony charges connected to the shooting. Mitchell was booked into the Black Hawk County Jail on charges of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and control of a firearm by a felon.

Officials took Judon into custody on a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

