Iowa’s US House delegation backs USPS reform bill

The four Iowans who serve in the U.S. House have voted in favor of a bill that directs the U.S. Postal Service to continue delivering the mail six days a week.

The bipartisan bill also provides a significant financial boost by getting rid of a requirement that the Postal Service pre-fund health care benefits for current and retired employees for 75 years. That’s something no other government agency or business is required to do.

Congresswomen Cindy Axne of West Des Moines, Ashley Hinson of Marion and Marinnette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa all issued written statements. They described the mail as a vital service, particularly in rural Iowa, and all three said the bill is a way to safeguard the future of the Postal Service.

Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull also voted for the legislation. A similar bill has been introduced in the U.S. Senate.

The Postal Service hasn’t turned a profit in 14 years. Last March, the Postmaster General proposed reforms, including delayed delivery of first class mail.