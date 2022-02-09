Four charged in vandalism of several Marshalltown homes, businesses

Marshalltown police have arrested four juveniles they say were involved in a recent vandalism spree.

On January 13th, Marshalltown police began taking reports of vandalism throughout the community. A preliminary investigation by police revealed that several houses, businesses and other personal property had been shot at with BB guns, causing more than $10,000 in damage.

On January 18th, the police identified and located the vehicle involved in the incidents. Upon further examination, officers located three juveniles inside the vehicle. A search warrant was then obtained, which led to the discovery of a BB gun and a large quantity of BBs inside the vehicle.

Upon further investigation, it was learned that four juvenile males had recently stolen multiple BB guns from a local business. It was later learned that the stolen BB guns had been used to inflict damage throughout Marshalltown.

The four juvenile males have each been charged with first-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree theft. The case has been referred to juvenile court services.

(By Brent Wiethorn, KMCH, Manchester)