Morningside’s annual jazz festival underway in Sioux City

Morningside University in Sioux City is welcoming more than 40 high school jazz bands to take part in their 49th annual jazz festival in Eppley Auditorium beginning today) and running through Friday.

Erik Mahon is the university’s director of jazz studies. “Forty-eight bands total. There’s a number of schools that are bringing two bands — so not quite 48 schools. But, certainly, the most bands that we’ve had in a number of years, maybe ever,” Mahon says.

The high school students will not just compete, but also learn from a host of jazz clinicians from around the midwest. “My main priority is to make it an educational experience. Certainly, it is a competition and we’re awarding trophies and things like that — but the clinics and the comments are a priority for me. So we do have clinicians coming in from Topeka, Kansas, from Lincoln, Nebraska as well as our Siouxland region,” according to Mahon.

The festival is free to the public and includes opportunities to listen to some great music. We are actually going to be doing three mini concerts each day right during, kind of the lunch hour, so on Wednesday and Thursday it’ll be just afternoon, and on Friday just after 12:30,” he says. He says they will feature the guest clinicians and judges in the concerts.

The high school bands begin competing at 8 a-m each day, wrapping up by late afternoon or early evening.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)