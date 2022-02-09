Revived bill on reversal of medication abortions

A bill to mandate that doctors prescribing medication abortions tell patients another drug could reverse the process has resurfaced in the Iowa House. Republican Representative Shannon Lundgren of Peosta said the bill has been a priority of hers for three years.

“I think it gives women another choice is they get home and their family decides that it is something they don’t want to go through,” Lundgren said, “and I think it will save a lifetime of mental and brain health issues and heartache.”

Karla Fultz McHenry, a lobbyist for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa and Iowa Independent Physician Group, said the bill would force Iowa doctors to give inaccurate information to their patients.

“This bill also puts clinics and physicians at risk of malpractice claims because they are breaking their ethical duty,” she said.

Ten states have passed similar legislation and the American Medical Association sued North Dakota in 2019 to block that state’s law. The Iowa House Hunan Resources Committee approved this bill in 2021, but it was never debated in the full House. It cleared a House subcommittee this morning.