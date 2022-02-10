Investigation reviews spending by ex-director of Jones County Extension

A special investigation by the State Auditor’s office has found the former director of the ISU Extension Office in Jones County was responsible for nearly $86,000 in improper and undocumented spending in the agency.

The investigation covered a four-year period when Jennifer Fischer was extension director in Jones County. Auditors concluded she bought thousands of dollars worth of personal items with the organization’s money, including an Xbox, pet supplies, alcohol and groceries and she used Extension Service money to cover the costs of a trip she took to Texas with her daughter.

Auditors identified more than 30-thousand dollars worth of purchases that lacked documentation, so they couldn’t determine if the expenses were for the Extension Service or personal in nature. The special investigation concludes Fischer received $17,000 worth of unauthorized payments for travel expenses, paid time off and insurance.

Fischer was placed on leave in August of 2020 after another employee raised questions about the purchase of airline tickets on the Jones County Extension Service credit card and she was fired 17 days later.