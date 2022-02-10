Southern Iowa economic development group’s executive charged with theft

The long-time leader of a multi-county economic development organization in southern Iowa has been arrested and charged with theft.

State Auditor Rob Sand says his office has opened an investigation of the Southern Iowa Council of Governments after 70-year-old Timothy Ostroski was arrested by Creston Police and charged with first-degree theft and four counts of forgery.

Ostroski has been executive director of the regional council since 1984. He’s also the executive director of the Housing Trust Fund, a charitable foundation connected to the Southern Iowa Council of Governments.

The state auditor says his office is helping to secure the agency’s records. The Creston News Advertiser reports Ostroski is accused of writing four checks worth more than $10,000 on the agency’s account for personal gain.