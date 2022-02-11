Hours of testimony heard at Iowa Capitol on COVID related mandates

Critics of masking and COVID vaccine mandates testified at a subcommittee hearing at the Iowa Capitol that was live-streamed for three hours Thursday afternoon, then extended into the nighttime hours.

Jason Crawford of Ames told legislators that after the Supreme Court overturned the federal vaccine requirement for large companies, his employer still required workers to be vaccinated before they could return to the office.

“Treat people as people, whether they’re vaccinated or not,” he said. “Do not discriminate. Do not segregate.”

Crawford told legislators he was fired Monday for being “unproductive to the company’s culture.” A bill which would prevent employers from asking if employees are vaccinated is tentatively scheduled for debate in the House State Government Committee next Wednesday. The bill would also forbid businesses, educational institutions and government agencies from requiring face coverings.