Layoffs at wind turbine blade factory in southeast Iowa

More than 100 workers are being laid off at the Siemens Gamesa plant in Fort Madison that makes wind turbine blades.

The CEO of the company’s operations in North America says the wind energy industry has been waiting to find out what climate-related legislation will emerge from congress and that temporarily slowed the renewable energy market. A second factor involved a competitor’s patent complaint. Siemens Gamesa declined new orders as it awaited a decision from federal regulators, who recently ruled in Siemens’ favor.

Some of the 121 workers who’s been laid off from the Fort Madison plant may find other jobs within the company. The rest will be offered a severance package; 254 employees will remain on the job in Fort Madison.