State, local law officers on the lookout for drunk driving this weekend

For many Iowans, Super Bowl Sunday means camping out in front of the big screen, watching football, snacking on pizza, and sipping a few adult beverages.

That’s all fine, as long as you don’t plan to drive after too much imbibing. Trooper Paul Gardner of Fort Dodge says the Iowa State Patrol is partnering with local law enforcement agencies across the state in a two-day effort.

“On Sunday afternoon and into the evening, we’re going to be looking out for drunk drivers,” Gardner says. “Then on Monday, we’re going to be back at it, focusing on the morning commute, watching for people who are speeding and also looking for distracted drivers out there as well.”

Gardner offers some advice to fans, motorists, and Super Bowl party hosts. “We know a lot of these parties contain alcoholic beverages and we are strongly encouraging those who are watching the game and drinking, have a designated driver on hand. Don’t get behind the wheel,” Gardner says. “If you know of somebody who’s going to get behind the wheel and they’re intoxicated, don’t let them do so. Get them a cab or get them a ride home.”

No matter who wins the big game, Gardner says he’ll consider it a win if there are no traffic fatalites statewide all weekend.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)