SkyWest cites lack of staff in cutting flights to Mason City, Fort Dodge

Due to staffing issues, SkyWest Airlines plans to reduce the number of weekly flights out of Mason City and Fort Dodge.

SkyWest filed the notice of intent with the U.S. Department of Transportation on February 2nd that they intend to cut back the number of flights a week under the Essential Air Service program between Mason City and Chicago, and from Fort Dodge to Chicago and Denver, from 12 to 10.

SkyWest in a handful of other markets wants to reduce the number of weekly flights from 12 to seven. SkyWest tells the U.S. DOT that staffing issues caused by the COVID pandemic are causing the need to reduce flights across their network.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)