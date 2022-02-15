Ukraine native watches events there from Iowa

An Iowa State University employee who hails from Ukraine is monitoring the developments in her homeland.

Shalika Khindurangala works in the College of Business and says after a lot of discussions she got her mother, father, and brother to come to Iowa for a visit. “I really suggested that this is the perfect time because times are difficult and dangerous I would say. So, they are with me for the next two months,” she says.

Khindurangala says she monitors a lot of different news coming from Ukraine. “This is informational warfare with a lot of fear-mongering and a lot of deliberate, intentional articles that come out to make sure that people are in constant fear. So, that paralyzes the economy, that paralyzes business, that paralyzes a lot of things that impact daily life of normal citizens,” Khindurangala says.

Khindurangala says she stays in touch with friends from her native land. She says everyone she worked with or knows is trying not to go to work or work from home, or move to the west to be with relatives. “It’s kind of a difficult situation.”

Khindurangala is hopeful for a peaceful settlement between Ukraine and Russia. She says Russia needs to understand they can’t dictate what Ukraine does anymore. “I think those are the things of the past and we are not the former USSR. We are our own country with our own agendas and schedules and goals and objectives, so that should not be manipulated,” she says. “And think this is where a lot of the problem is coming from — it’s like a give and take. We won’t attack you, but you cannot be in NATO. We won’t attack you — but you should not do this.”

Khindurangala came to Iowa State in 2010.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)