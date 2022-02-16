Appeal denied for Earlville man convicted of killing wife with corn rake

The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of an Earlville man found guilty of killing his wife with a corn rake.

Todd Mullis was convicted by a jury in September of 2019 of first-degree murder in the death of his wife Amy. Mullis appealed — saying there was not enough evidence to show he was the one who attacked Amy in a hog barn and killed her with the corn rake.

The Court of Appeals disagreed — saying there was ample evidence presented that Mullis was the only one who could have killed his wife. It says he researched how to kill his wife on the internet, and he had a motive because he was suspicious she was having an affair and did not want to lose his farming operation in a divorce.

Here’s the ruling: State_v_Mullis PDF