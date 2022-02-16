Fans return to state wrestling tournament

The fans are back at the Iowa High School Wrestling Championships in Des Moines. An event that draws as many as 75 thousand fans was limited to fewer than four thousand fans per session in Wells Fargo Arena a year ago due to the pandemic. There are no attendance restrictions for this week.

“Everybody wants to be in the building for this event and we are ecstatic to have everybody back in here”, said Chris Cuellar of the Iowa High School Athletic Association. “Hopefully people feel good about coming back and can do so safely but we anticipate great crowds.”

Fans are not required to wear masks in the arena though Cuellar says the Iowa Events Center is encouraging fans who have not been vaccinated to wear one.

“It will look as close to back to normal as possible”

It was nearly two years ago during the boy’s state basketball tournament when the pandemic hit and eventually led to the cancellation of the spring sports season.

The dual tournament is on the schedule for today in Wells Fargo Arena while the traditional tournament begins Thursday morning with the opening round in class 2A.