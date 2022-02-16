House GOP tax plan passes on 61-37 vote

Republicans in the Iowa House have passed their $1.6 billion tax reduction package to shrink the personal income tax to a single rate of 4% by 2026 and erase the state tax on retirement income. It’s nearly identical to the plan Republican Governor Kim Reynolds unveiled in January, with the exception of her proposed reduction in the corporate income tax.

“This is a historic tax bill that will change the climate in the state of Iowa for years to come,” said Representative Lee Hein, a Republican from Monticello who is chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

House Democrats offered an array of alternatives, but each was rejected by Republicans, including the idea of altering the GOP’s schedule tax rate reduction schedule, to speed up tax cuts for low and middle income Iowans. House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights said the GOP tax proposal helps the wealthy

“(It) helps them first, helps them most and helps them best,” she said, “and that is not what we should be doing here in Iowa.”

Representative Dave Jacoby, a Democrat from Coralville, said the bill leaves out Iowans who are struggling to make ends meet. “This bill is Republican socialism and sends the middle class taxpayers’ dollars to the ultra rich,” Jacoby said, “to the millionaires.”

House Republican Leader Matt Windschitl of Missouri Valley pointed to the state surplus, with an expected $2 billion in the taxpayer relief fund by July.

“Iowans overpaid,” Windschitl said. “That’s their money, not ours.”

Three Democrats joined with all the Republicans present to approve the House bill. House Speaker Pat Grassley said today’s vote shows tax relief is the number one priority for Republican legislators. Senate Republicans have released their own, more expansive plan that includes a corporate tax reduction along with a mechanism that could ultimately wind the state income tax down to zero.