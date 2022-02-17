Fort Dodge woman dies in Humboldt County accident

The Iowa State Patrol says one woman was killed, another hurt, in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 3 in Humboldt County late Wednesday afternoon.

Reportedly an eastbound 2019 Nissan Kicks SUV operated by 56-year-old Brenda Knight of Fort Dodge for unknown reasons crossed the roadway striking a westbound 2006 Hummer HU3 driven by 59-year-old Becky Rice of Pocahontas.

Both drivers were transported to the Humboldt County Memorial Hospital. Knight died of her injuries upon arrival. The accident remains under investigation.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)