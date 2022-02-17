Newton bus driver fired, blames CBD oil

A long-time bus driver for the Newton Community School District was recently fired after failing a drug test.

Seventy-six-year-old Peg Esperanza says she was shocked and devastated to learn that CBD oil used for her arthritis had triggered a positive drug test. Esperanza said she started using the product a couple of months ago. She said the treatment has helped her on the job, driving children with special needs to and from school.

Esperanza said she was drug tested after a minor accident in a school vehicle and failed the drug test, which came as a complete surprise. Esperanza was told the drug test contained small amounts of THC. In Iowa, however, it is legal for CBD oil to contain THC.

Esperanza said she plans to move from the Newton area because she can no longer afford her apartment. The Newton Community School District has declined comment on the matter.

(By Brent Wiethorn, KFJB, Marshalltown)