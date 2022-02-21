Ames man accused of stabbing roommate to death

An Ames man was stabbed to death early Saturday and his roommate is charged with first-degree murder.

Police located the victim, 39-year-old Maccarone DeClements, who they say had been stabbed in the upper torso with a knife by his roommate. Officers also located the roommate, 39-year-old Robert Lyons of Ames, inside the home, and arrested him.

DeClements, the victim, was transported to an area hospital by air ambulance where he later died. Lyons is now charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Story County Jail.

At this time, it’s not clear what circumstances may have led to the stabbing.

(By Brent Wiethorn, KFJB, Marshalltown)