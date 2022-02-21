Maxwell Casey’s won’t reopen after fires

A Casey’s convenience store in the town of Maxwell is permanently closing its doors after two recent fires, which officials are labeling as suspicious.

The first fire to affect the business occurred on February 3rd with a second fire being reported at the same store on February 6th. On Friday, the company announced it would not replace the store.

That means there is no longer a place for the town’s nearly 900 residents to get gas or warm food without leaving town.

Officials say the next closest place to buy gas is in Collins, which is five miles to the east, but that location has only pumps and not a store. The next closest place to purchase both gas and food items is in Huxley, which is nine miles to the west. Community leaders say they’re now working to try to attract another gas station to Maxwell.

The Story County sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation into the cause of the recent fires, which have put the Casey’s convenience store in Maxwell out of business.

(By Brent Wiethorn, KFJB, Marshalltown)