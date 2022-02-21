Semi driver dies in accident on I-80

One person died in an accident early this morning in Adair County.

The Iowa State Patrol reports a Freightliner semi driven by 27-year-old Jasvir Sood, of Fresno, California, was traveling west on I-80 near mile marker 70, when the tractor-trailer struck the rear of a westbound 2008 Honda Pilot driven by 36-year-old Milinganyo Bwami, of Omaha.

The accident happened at around 12:20 a.m. The Patrol says the SUV came to rest upright in the north ditch. When the semi entered the north ditch and rolled onto the driver’s side, Sood, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected from the cab and died at the scene.

Bwami, and his passengers: 45-year-old Wabiwa Yungu, and two juveniles, aged 12- and 15, all from Omaha, were injured. The four occupants of the SUV were wearing their seat belts. They were transported by Adair EMS to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)