Two Hawkeyes honored by B1G

Iowa redshirt sophomore Adam Mazur and redshirt freshman Keaton Anthony earned Big Ten Conference baseball weekly honors. Mazur is the Pitcher of the Week and Anthony is the Freshman of the Week.

Mazur earned the distinction after dazzling in his Hawkeye debut against Air Force. The Woodbury, Minnesota, native allowed a first-inning solo home run to Falcon preseason All-American Paul Skenes, but that was it. The right-hander retired the next 16 batters he faced enroute to his first win.

The Perfect Game Preseason All-Big Ten selection allowed one run on one hit over six innings. He struck out nine without issuing a walk.

Anthony was named the league’s Freshman of the Week after hitting .444 (4-of-9) with two doubles, two home runs, five runs and five RBIs at the Swig & Swine Classic. The Georgia native had a career game against Ball State, finishing 4-for-4 with two doubles, two home runs, four runs and five RBIs in his third career game.

His three-run homer in the fifth gave Iowa a 6-1 lead and he added a solo shot in the seventh and an RBI double in the ninth.

Iowa finished 3-0 in Charleston, South Carolina, giving the Hawkeyes their first 3-0 start since 2018. Iowa’s offense outscored its opponents, 26-3, in the three games and Iowa’s pitching staff allowed three runs on six hits with 46 strikeouts.

The Hawkeyes return to action Friday, opening play at the Kleberg Bank Classic in Corpus Christi, Texas. Iowa faces Pepperdine at 2 p.m. (CT) at Whataburger Field.