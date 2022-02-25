Grassley and Ernst pledge ‘respectful’ review of Biden’s Supreme Court nominee

Both of Iowa’s U.S. Senators serve on the committee that will hold the confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee.

Senator Chuck Grassley is the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee. In a written statement, Grassley congratulated Judge Jackson on her nomination and he said it is critical that all nominees to the nation’s highest court receive “a most thorough and rigorous vetting” in the committee. Republican Senator Joni Ernst, a member of the Judiciary Committee since 2019, said justices must be impartial and must not bend “to the political winds of the moment.”

Both Ernst and Grassley said they are committed to a “fair and respectful” review of Judge Jackson’s qualifications.