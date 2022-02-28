Des Moines police: Woman stabbed to death by live-in boyfriend

Des Moines police have released the name of the woman who was murdered over the weekend.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on the city’s south side early Saturday morning, on a report of a woman who was unconscious and not breathing.

They found the body of 35-year-old Randi Light, who was suffering from what police say was significant traumatic injury from stabbing. Paramedics couldn’t revive her.

Light’s live-in boyfriend, 33-year-old Clarence Reed, was arrested at the scene on a charge of first-degree murder.

It’s Des Moines’ second homicide this year.