Troopers: Alcohol likely a factor in fatal Madison County crash

One person was killed when a pickup carrying four teenagers crashed in southwest Iowa over the weekend.

The state patrol says the crash happened in Madison County near Winterset early Sunday morning.

Troopers say the pickup was being driven by a 17-year-old at an excessive speed when it left the road, went into a ditch and hit a tree.

The driver was pinned in the truck and died. The others, ages 15, 17 and 18, all survived with injuries.

The patrol says alcohol was likely a factor in the crash.

No names were released.