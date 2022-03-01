Iowans who want to help people in Ukraine can make monetary donations

Iowans who are watching the events unfold in Ukraine who want to help those in harm’s way need look no further than the Salvation Army.

That international aid organization is in Ukraine serving people in need. Spokesman Dan Furry says the agency has operation centers throughout Ukraine including one in the capital city of Kyiv.

“They’re busy handing out food. They’re busy handing out toiletries and clothing,” Furry says, “and they’re providing spiritual and emotional care for those that need it.”

Furry says the best way for Iowans to get help to Ukraine is through a monetary donation.

“People ask, ‘Can I donate food? Can I donate clothing?’ and sadly that’s not realistic,” he says, “because the cost, the time, and the likelihood it may never reach the intended group is very, very possible.”

Furry says the organization has set up an online link for those wanting to make a donation: salvationarmyusa.org.

“That is a specific donation page for funds to go directly to our operations in Ukraine,” Furry says, “to help people who are affected by the military operations there.”

According to the website, “The Salvation Army has a long-standing presence in Ukraine and neighboring countries. Because we are already part of the communities in which we serve, we are on the ground and ready to respond and serve immediately in times of need such as this.”