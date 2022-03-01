UNI’s Green is MVC Player of the Year

For the second time in his career, UNI junior guard AJ Green has been named Missouri Valley Conference player of the year.

The Cedar Falls native averaged 21.2 points per game and posted a league-best 94.2 percent mark at the free throw line in conference games this season. Green’s outstanding shooting at the charity stripe was highlighted by a streak of 48 consecutive made free throws, a run that ended during the Panthers’ overtime victory against Loyola-Chicago Saturday. The win secured UNI the regular season MVC championship and the Number One seed in this week’s MVC Tournament in St. Louis.

During the game, Green also became just the 49th player in the league’s 115-year history to score 1,700 career points. Green also earned the award in 2020.

story by Elwin Huffman