Bettendorf man sentenced to 50 years in prison on child porn conviction

A federal judge has sentenced an eastern Iowa man to 50 years in prison for producing and possessing child pornography.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Justin Treanton of Bettendorf was caught when he sent disturbing images to an undercover policeman in New Zealand. Court records indicate the material depicted Treanton sexually abusing a four-year-old child he was babysitting. Federal prosecutors say a warrant led to a search of Treanton’s cell phone where other images of child pornography involving infants and toddlers was found.

Treanton was initially charged in state court, but that sex abuse charge was dropped after he was indicted by a federal grand jury in the fall of 2020.

(Reporting by Radio Iowa’s Jason Dinesen)