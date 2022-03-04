Iowa woman trains her disguised CEO on tonight’s ‘Undercover Boss’

Tonight’s season premiere of CBS-TV’s “Undercover Boss” will feature a central Iowa woman unknowingly training — and gently correcting — her boss’ boss’ boss.

Alina Winters of Des Moines will be seen instructing the disguised president and CEO of USCellular, L.T. Therival, on how to make cold sales calls to customers. Hint — he doesn’t do so well.

Therival is heard on the phone telling a customer they can get a new phone for $150, when it’s actually supposed to be $150 off the purchase price.

Winters giggles and kindly tells Therival where he went wrong, prompting him to blurt: “Whoops.” Ironic, since the promotional program he was selling is one that he created.

On the program, Therivel will go undercover, then reveal his identity to three associates at the West Des Moines retail store.

Employees of the store are having a “watch party” tonight. The show airs at 7 PM/Central.