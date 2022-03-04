NW Iowa university launches major fundraiser for campus improvements

Dordt University in Sioux Center is announcing a $90-million capital campaign for a series of projects on the northwest Iowa campus.

John Baas, Dordt’s vice president of advancement, calls the ambitious effort a “comprehensive” capital campaign, dubbed, “Planting for the Future.”

“We’re attacking three areas of the campus,” Baas says. “One is our leading in innovative programs, second is in living and learning in Christian community, and the third is building the foundation for access and for the future of the university.”

There are already visible improvements in some areas, including a new wing for the nursing department as well as the Ag Stewardship Center, with more to come.

“We’re addressing the programs on nursing and agriculture and our two-year technical programs in ag management and engineering and manufacturing technology.”

There are plans to build several new structures on the campus, including a new indoor athletic facility that will be shared with the city of Sioux Center and Sioux Center High School.

“One is an addition to and renovation of our B.J. Haan Auditorium, that’s our chapel and our main auditorium where really all of the concerts and our worship space and lectures take place there,” Baas says. “That will be about a $15-million project all together.” Also, there’s a $24-million plan for a new dining hall.

Through discussions with the university’s lead donors, Baas says the university has already been able to raise, or have pledged, nearly $70-milllon of the $90-million capital campaign. He’s hoping the rest of the funds can be secured by 2023.

