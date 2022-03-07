Labor Department says Sioux City meat plant workers underpaid

The U.S. Department of Labor says it has recovered unpaid wages for workers at a Sioux City meat processing plant.

The Labor Department says their investigation found the Seaboard Triumph Foods pork processing failed to pay 413 employees for work completed before and after their shifts, such as set up, clean up, and knife sharpening.

The Department says this violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by not paying the employees for all hours worked — and not paying overtime at time-and-a-half when workers exceeded 40 hours in a work week. It says $331,807 in back wages were recovered for the workers.