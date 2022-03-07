One teen dead, two students critically injured in shooting on Iowa school grounds

A 15-year-old boy has died and two young women — a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old — were critically injured in a shooting outside a Des Moines high school.

Des Moines Police say potential suspects have been detained for questioning. The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. and investigators say the gunshots came from a vehicle passing by the East High School campus.

The Iowa Capitol is less than a mile to the southwest of the school. Representative Ruth Ann Gaines led the Iowa House in a moment of silence shortly after the shooting.

“Not only was East High School my home for 40 years, I look at school students as all of our students,” Gaines said.

Gaines, a Des Moines native, was a drama teacher at the school.

“I would like this moment of silence for all of those students,” Gaines said. “Even though you may not know them and they may not be related to you, they are all God’s children.”

In a written statement, Gaines said the shooting “has to be a wake up call for every single lawmaker and the governor.” The president of the state teachers’ union said “violence of any kind against our precious children is unacceptable.”

The high school will be closed tomorrow and grief counselors will be available to students and staff all week. Des Moines Police say the 15-year-old boy who was killed was not a student at the high school, but the two other shooting victims were students.

Governor Reynolds issued a statement tonight, saying she is “praying for the victims of this senseless act of violence” and is “heartbroken for the families and the pain felt across the entire community.”