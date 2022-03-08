Final settlement in case related to state employee who stalked co-workers

The State of Iowa is paying eight men a million dollars in total to settle a case connected to a state employee who pleaded guilty to secretly taking photos them in the bathroom.

Kenneth Kerr was fired from the Iowa Department of Revenue in 2015 and he pleaded guilty to invasion of privacy and sexually-motivated stalking of male co-workers. In 2019, the state paid out $900,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed by three men who accused supervisors of not talking complaints about Kerr seriously.

The state’s solicitor general says an investigation discovered more victims, including the eight men who’re receiving settlements now, and these payouts resolve all remaining complaints about Kerr. Supervisors who failed to intervene are no longer working in the agency.