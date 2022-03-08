Legislature wades into debate over property damage appraisals

There’s a fierce debate between appraisers and the insurance industry over a bill that would adjust some rules for the evaluation of damaged property in Iowa.

The Iowa House has unanimously approved the changes, but the bill is in limbo in the Senate. Republican Senator Zach Nunn of Bondurant said he and others want to review the arguments before deciding whether to advance the bill.

“This past weekend we had horrific disasters across our state,” Nunn said. “…I want to make sure that we have a bill that really takes care of the property owner first, specifically those who have been impacted by catastrophic loss.”

Iowa Insurance Institute lobbyist Brittany Lumley told lawmakers the bill is necessary because a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court ruling gave appraisers too much leeway.

“It’s just making sure the appraisers stick to the loss and the cost of the damage as opposed to the coverage causation disputes, which are best left to the courts,” she said during a Senate subcommittee hearing.

Tim Johnson, the Cedar Rapids attorney who handled the court case that’s at the center of this dispute, said if the bill becomes law, lawyers like him will “make a lot of money” taking insurance companies to court.

“The citizens of Iowa cannot afford to not have a cheap resolution process that gets these claims resolved without needing somebody like me,” Johnson said.

Johnson urged lawmakers to preserve the current process that lets a property owner ask a neutral umpire to resolve a dispute over insurance claims when appraisers for the insurance company and the property owner do not agree. The insurance industry’s lobbyist said that option will remain, but appraisers will no longer be able to judge what caused the damage if the bill becomes law.