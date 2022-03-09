Atlantic woman dies in accident west of Brayton

A southwest Iowa woman was killed in a crash in Audubon County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol said 56-year-old Lee Ann Hansen, of Atlantic, died in the crash that occurred west of Brayton at around 12:35 p.m. Hansen was driving an SUV westbound on 320th Street, west of Brayton, when her vehicle met a pickup at the crest of a hill.

The vehicles collided head-on and ended up in the ditch. Hansen was not wearing a seat belt. She died at the scene. The driver of the pickup, 30-year-old Gregory Keith Gregerson, of Harlan, who wore his seat belt, suffered minor injuries. The accident was under investigation.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)