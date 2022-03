The Story County Sheriff’s Department has charged a 17-year-old with setting fires at the Casey’s in Maxwell and in a bus at Collins-Maxwell High School.

The Casey’s fires were set on February 3rd and 6th, and the bus fire on March 9th. The teen is charged with first-degree arson, two counts of second-degree arson, and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief.

The school bus was a total loss, as was the Casey’s building, and the company has said the convenience store won’t reopen.