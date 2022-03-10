Feenstra says budget deal has too much ‘wasteful spending’

Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull is blasting what he describes as “pork barrel” projects in the latest federal budget deal — spending that’s been touted by the three other Iowans serving in the U.S. House.

Feenstra voted for the part of the deal that included money for the U.S. military and border security as well as aid for Ukraine. Feenstra voted against the other part, which included money for a series of infrastructure projects.

Iowa’s three congresswomen — two Republicans and a Democrat — have announced they sought out the bill’s spending on things like sewers, airports and child care centers in Iowa — as well as $45 million to improve Mississippi River locks and dams near Elkader.

Feenstra says the spending is “excessive” and will fuel inflation and add to the national debt.