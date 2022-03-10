Tama man convicted on child sex abuse charges

A central Iowa man faces life in prison for child sexual abuse.

On Wednesday, 50-year-old Stephen Albert of Tama was convicted by a federal jury on one count of sexual abuse by threat and force and one count of sexual abuse of a minor.

Evidence presented at the trial revealed that Albert sexually abused a child at multiple residences and at his place of employment on the Meskwaki Settlement.

Court documents reveal the incidents that occurred between the summer of 2012 and October of 2016. A sentencing date has not yet been set. Albert faces a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $500,000 fine, and a lifetime of supervised release if he’s released from prison.

(By Brent Wiethorn, KMCH, Manchester)