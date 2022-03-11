Former Newton man sentenced to prison on child pornography charge

A former central Iowa man has been sentenced to 70 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting children.

On Thursday, 33-year-old Andrew Scanlan, formerly of Newton, was sentenced on two counts of production of child pornography and one count of committing the offense as a registered sex offender.

Scanlan pleaded guilty to both charges on November 4, 2021. According to court documents, Scanlan engaged in sexual activity with a nine-year-old child on multiple occasions between Sept. 2, 2020 and Jan. 21, 2021. In early 2021, Scanlan also took photographs depicting child pornography involving a four-year-old child with his mobile phone.

Following the completion of his prison term, Scanlan will be required to register as a sex offender and will be on supervised release for 10 additional years.

(By Brent Wiethorn, KFJB, Marshalltown)