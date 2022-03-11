Proposal could doom First-in-the-Nation spot for Iowa Caucuses

The Des Moines Register has obtained the draft of a proposal that could mean Iowa’s Democratic Party Caucuses would not qualify to be first-in-the-nation.

According to The Des Moines Register, the proposal declares the party’s preference for primaries over caucuses. The plan would set up a system where state’s apply to the Democratic National Committee to be among the earliest contests in a presidential election year. And it makes diversity among eligible voters a consideration when deciding which states hold the first contests in the Democratic Party’s presidential nominating process.

The Register is reporting that the document will be reviewed tonight by the Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic National Committee. National party leaders had been encouraging states to switch to primaries before the calamity of delayed results from the 2020 Iowa Caucuses.

The chairman of the Iowa GOP has said there’s no move among leaders of the Republican National Committee to dislodge Iowa’s Republican Party Caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot in 2024.