Some Iowa cities holding St. Patrick’s parades this weekend

Iowa restaurants and bars were closed on St. Patrick’s Day 2020 due to the pandemic and Iowa State Trooper Kevin Krull says crowds were sparse a year ago, but with St. Patrick’s Day next Thursday, he expects the celebrating to start this weekend.

“I expect to see big travel,” Krull says. “I expect to see better crowds than we’ve had because people are able to get out.”

Nationwide records show that in 2019, more than three out of five traffic fatalities during the St. Patrick’s Day period involved a drunk driver.

“We just ask people to watch the amount of consumption that they do and, if they are going to consume, get that ride in advance or if you see somebody who needs a ride, offer them a ride and make sure they take it,” Krull says.

St. Patrick’s Parades are being held Saturday in a few Iowa cities, including Dyersville, Cedar Rapids and Denison.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)