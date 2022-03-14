Unemployment rate drops in January

Iowa’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.7% in January, which was down from the revised December rate of 3.9%.

Iowa Workforce Development says the leisure and hospitality industries added the most jobs in January — up 2,500. IWD says the industry saw a loss of 800 jobs in December — but has generally trended up steadily since COVID quarantines ended. Most gains were within accommodations and food services, which are up 6,500 jobs since August.

The state unemployment rate one year ago in January was 4.4%, and the U.S. unemployment rate in January increased to 4%.