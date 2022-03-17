Four dead in Clinton County accident

Four people were killed in a two-car crash in eastern Iowa late Wednesday afternoon.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the scene on Highway 136 about 5 p.m. The initial investigation shows eastbound and westbound cars collided head-on.

The driver and two passengers in the eastbound car were killed in the crash and the driver of the westbound car was also killed. One passenger in the east-bound vehicle was transported to the hospital in Clinton and then airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The identities of those killed and injured have not been released.

(By Dave Vickers, KROS, Clinton)