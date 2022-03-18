Iowa House holds bipartisan tribute for Senate GOP staffer who died last week

Members of the Iowa House have held a bipartisan tribute to a legislative staffer who died a week ago following a brief illness with COVID.

Forty-eight-year-old Josh Bronsink had worked as an analyst for Senate Republicans since 2011. Representative Ann Meyer, a Republican from Fort Dodge, read Bronsink’s obituary and shared her own memories.

“Josh was a kind and calming prescience, even in difficult negotiations,” Meyer said. “Many of you also know Kelly, who works in Human Resources for the Iowa House.”

Bronsink and his wife married 19 years ago and are the parents of two children. House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights said she and her husband have been close friends with the Bronsinks for years.

“We disagreed about politics, but — wow — life is about so much more than politics and his passing reminded us of what’s really important,” Konfrst said. “…Josh was one of the most kind hearted and deep thinking souls I have ever known. He cared a lot and he cared deeply.”

On Monday, Senator Jeff Edler of State Center led the senate in a moment of silence. “Josh was an important member of our (Republican) caucus staff and our senate family,” Edler said.

Bronsink’s funeral is scheduled for next Thursday at a church in Des Moines.