Waterloo police investigate fatal shooting

Waterloo police are investigating a fatal shooting this morning.

Police say not all the details are known, but they have confirmed the victim is a 41-year-old black man who died at a local hospital a short time after the shooting at an apartment house around 4 a.m.

Officers and paramedics found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. According to police, the victim lived in one of the two upstairs apartment units.

They are not releasing the man’s name until his family is notified.

(By Elwin Huffman)