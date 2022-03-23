Man charged in fatal Waterloo shooting

Waterloo police have arrested a suspect and identified the victim in a Tuesday morning homicide.

Authorities say 41-year-old LaVance Cooper died at a local hospital after being shot once in the stomach.

The victim’s uncle is now accused of committing the crime. According to police, 58-year-old Dorray Cooper was arrested Tuesday night on charges of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the four-unit apartment house where Dorray Cooper lived.

Court records show Dorray Cooper was released from prison in 2018. He served time behind bars after being convicted of vehicular homicide following a 2006 drunken driving crash that left one person dead.

(By Elwin Huffman, Waterloo)