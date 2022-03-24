Ag Department cancels all bird shows and sales

The Iowa Department of Agriculture has issued an order canceling all live bird exhibitions in response to the bird flu outbreak.

The order prevents bird exhibitions at fairs and other gatherings and also prohibits live birds from being sold or transferred at livestock auction markets, swap meets or sales of exotic birds. The Department’s order begins immediately and lasts until 30 days have passed without confirmation of a new infection in domestic poultry in the state.

The Ag Department says Iowa currently has more than six million birds impacted by the bird flu across five commercial and backyard poultry flocks.