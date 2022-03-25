Excess equipment from Iowa law enforcement agencies headed to Ukraine

The governor says Iowa is donating 146 protective helmets and 714 ballistic vests to Ukraine.

This is excess expired equipment from the Iowa DPS, the police departments in Clear Lake, Coralville, Council Bluffs, Des Moines, DeWitt, Manchester, Nevada, Norwalk, Urbandale, West Des Moines, West Liberty, Windsor Heights, Winterset — and the Sheriff’s Departments in Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Dubuque, and Linn County.

The state is working with the Consulate General of Ukraine in Chicago to facilitate the collection, coordination, and shipment of the items to Ukraine.