Southeast Iowa student career center finally becoming reality

After seven years of planning, a new career center for students in southeast Iowa is on-target to open in Montrose later this year.

The goal is to help young people explore their capabilities and connect them to local opportunities. Dana Millard, of the Lee County Economic Development Group, says the center is a collaboration between Lee County Schools, Southeastern Community College, and business and industry leaders.

Millard says, “We are very excited to further our goal of connecting Lee County students with the skills they need in order to meet their career goals and explore local career opportunities.” Iowa’s STEM Advisory Council awarded $40,000 each to Fort Madison, Keokuk, and Central Lee schools. Fort Madison will use the funds for design and renovation of the space, Keokuk’s portion will furnish four classrooms, while Central Lee schools’ grant will pay for technology.

Millard says the center’s location is smack in the middle of the three school districts. “It is an easy commute from all three school districts for students in order to participate so that we’re not singling out one particular community over the other,” she says. The center’s central location will also make it easier for business and industry leaders throughout the county to participate in events and programs. Opening is planned for August.

(By Jane Carlson, Tri States Public Radio)