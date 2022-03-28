Bill would give tax break for expansion of Bettendorf sports complex

A bill introduced in the Iowa House would give developers planning to expand a large sports complex in eastern Iowa $5 million in state tax breaks. The TBK Bank Sports complex is located right beside Interstate 80 at a Bettendorf exit.

“It’s got indoor soccer fields, volleyball, outdoor baseball and softball. It’s been hugely successful. It attracts over a million people a year from seven states in the Midwest for competitive youth sports games,” says Representative Gary Mohr, a Republican from Bettendorf who is the bill’s sponsor. “There’s a two-story bowling alley. It’s a wonderful addition to the Quad Cities.”

Developers have announced plans to spend $75 million to build more baseball and softball fields to accommodate more tournaments, as well as a three-story indoor golf complex and an Olympic-sized swimming pool

“We’re looking for the state sales tax rebate program that was so successful the first time we did this to match is on the new development,” Mohr says, “as the private investment is doubling the size of the facility.”

The rebate Mohr’s bill proposes would let the owners keep the sales taxes charged on purchases at the facility. Legislators approved a similar rebate for the existing sports complex and Mohr says hotels, restaurants and other businesses were built nearby to accommodate the crowds.

“They leave a lot of dollars in the state of Iowa. (For)some of them, it’s the first time they get to Iowa, so it’s a huge attraction for our state,” Mohr says. “Iowa needs a sports (complex) like this and we’re thrilled they’re going to double the size of it.”

Legislators previously allowed the Bettendorf facility to keep $2.5 million in sales tax rebate. Prospect Meadows in Marion — with nine outdoor baseball fields — got a $2.5 million tax break, too.